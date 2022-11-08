Maria Nelson and Zacary Purcell of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Jordyn Mary Louise Purcell.
She was born at 10:27 a.m. Oct. 27, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Her grandparents are Angeles Nelson of Salida and Christina and Larry Mcmillian of Durant, Oklahoma.
Great-grandparents are Joyce Prosser of Salida and Otelia Mcmillian of Sherman, Texas.
