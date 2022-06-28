Alicia Castrejon and Kyle Wiebe of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Violet Grace Wiebe.
She was born at 1:04 p.m. June 17, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19½ inches long.
Her grandparents are Myriam Gonzalez and Miguel Castrejon, both of New York, and June and Frank Wiebe of Wheat Ridge.
Great-grandmother is Maria Castrejon of Mexico.
