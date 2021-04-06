Jenny Cruz and Steve Taylor of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Annika Rose Taylor.
She was born at 1:10 p.m. March 20, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 13½ ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Annika has a brother, Zander Harden, 11 and a sister, Sheridan Taylor, 19.
Her grandparents are Debbie Kimberlin of Buena Vista, Gene Cruz of Salida, and Dick and Angie Taylor of Collbran.
Great-grandparent is Shirley Wharton of Fort Myers, Florida.
