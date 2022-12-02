Casey and Leah Talbert of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Amelia June Talbert.
She was born at 10:08 a.m. Nov. 15, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20½ inches long.
Amelia has a brother, Nathan, 2.
Her grandparents are Matt and Melissa Talbert of Howard and Bruce and Stacey Cogan of Buena Vista.
Great-grandparents are Allen and Della Talbert of Howard and Arlene Cogan of Buena Vista.
