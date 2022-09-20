Shelby (Kroschel) Muth and Anthony Muth of Salida are the parents of a son, Roman Leo Muth.
He was born at 3:14 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022, at Summit County Care Clinic in Frisco.
He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20.67 inches long.
He has a brother, Jaxon, 4.
His grandparents are Lisa Carpenter of Poncha Springs, Kenan Kroschel of Del Norte and Laura and Derald Brady of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Pat and George Carpenter of Salida and Robert Muth of Howard.
