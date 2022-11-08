Virginia Kemp and Adam Loupe of Salida are the parents of a son, Sebastian Joseph Loupe.
He was born at 10:18 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 inches long.
His grandparents are Jeffrey and Tricia Loupe of River Ridge, Louisiana, and Robert and Franciscka Kemp of Harahan, Louisiana.
Great-grandmother is Catherine Kives of Harahan.
