Christin Smith and Brandon Robley of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Presley Marie Robley.
She was born at 4:14 a.m. July 7, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her grandparents are Nick and Alissa Margos of Salida, Ryan and Rhonda Bebout of Cañon City, Ryan Robley of Nebraska and Lucas Smith of Pueblo.
Great-grandparents are Ed and Carol Abbott of Salida, Cherri McCollom of Pueblo, Freddy and Terri Robley of Cañon City, Rich Thonoff and Sylvia Post of Salida, David and Debbie Margos of Erie and Elvin and Sherry Smith of Lamar.
