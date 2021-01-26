Rachel and Michael Lane are the parents of a son, Landen Von Lane.
He was born at 12:27 p.m. Dec. 21, 2020, at Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs.
He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 18¾ inches long.
He has two brothers, Greyson, 4, and Dylan, 20.
His grandparents are Kevin and Kenna Kelley of Calhan and Becky Lane of Victoria, Virginia.
Great-grandparents are Richard and Maurine Myer of Glendora, California and Marge Lane of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.