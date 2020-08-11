Bobby Woelz and Anna Hendricks of Salida are the parents of a son, Clay John Woelz.
He was born at 8:14 a.m. July 24, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Clay has two sisters: River Woelz, 2, and Antonia Furlo, 23.
His grandparents are Ron and Kathy Hendricks of Salida, and Bill Woelz of Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.