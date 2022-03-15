Luke and Caitlin (Rolfs) Treat of Salida are the parents of a son, Jethro Thomas Treat.
He was born at 5:24 a.m. Feb. 28, 2022, at University of Colorado Hospital at Anschutz in Aurora.
He weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He has a sister, Lenore Treat, 2.
His grandparents are Tom and Mary Treat of Branson, Missouri, and Tom and Shannon Rolfs of Milford, Kansas.
Great-grandparents are Bill Treat, Sr. of San Diego, California, Marlene Stevenson of Miles City, Montana, and Eunice Rolfs of Junction City, Kansas.
