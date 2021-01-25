140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 15, 1881: A company has been organized known as the Salida Fire Company No. 1.
At meetings held January 13 and 14 at the New York House, officers were elected and we are glad to learn their names, as we have all reason to anticipate that, as they commence in a determined manner they will do everything in their power, with the help of those who will join the organization, to act in a business like manner and in case of fire will surely prove that the confidence placed in them, answers fully the expectation of those who elected them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 25, 1921: Having found that the schools are overcrowded and that some of the pupils are quartered in the basement rooms, the executive committee of the parent-teachers association decided as a meeting yesterday to endorse the suggestion of Superintendent Kesner that four more rooms be added to the Longfellow building.
Committees are now considering plans of providing the children with suitable playground apparatus. The mothers discussed the amusement habits of the children of Salida and decided that something more wholesome should be offered them. The books suitable to childhood were also given consideration.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 25, 1946: Lloyd L. Lutz was fined $107.50 this morning in police court on a charge of turning in a false fire alarm. The firemen said he pulled two alarms within a half hour last night.
According to police, Lutz left his luggage at the police station last evening stating he was a stranger and wished to have his luggage safe until he could get out of town. When he returned to the police station, after having visited a tavern or two, the police say, Lutz found the place locked up and no police in sight.
The police say he thought of the fire alarm as a plan to get in touch with the police.
On the first run the firemen found nobody near the box at First and F streets, but on the second run they looked around and found Lutz.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1971: Search headquarters for a missing aircraft with four persons aboard was moved from Gunnison to Salida’s Harriet Alexander Airport Wednesday afternoon.
The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) an auxiliary of the Air Force, is directing the volunteer effort to find the plane, missing since a week ago today. The aircraft is believed to be somewhere between Gunnison and Akron, according to Walter Kramer, a CAP official from Denver.
Salida was chosen for the headquarters, because the search parties were afraid they might be weathered in elsewhere.
“The weather here is halfway decent,” Kramer said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 26, 1996: Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, the Salida and Buena Vista school districts and Chaffee County have gotten together to make complying with the Department of Transportation’s new drug testing regulations a bit less expensive.
The regulations, which went into effect at the start of the new year mandate that all holders of commercial driver’s licenses submit to random drug tests.
To meet that requirement, Chaffee County and the school districts, who employ drivers, got together to buy a drug testing machine which is housed and operated by staff at the medical center.
The cost of the machine, about $3,500 once training was completed, was split among the four entities.
