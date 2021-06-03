140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 4, 1881: Last Wednesday was the anniversary of a wedding that occurred ten years before at which time Mr. and Mrs. Thos. Frame were made one.
A few of their friends dropped in between eight and nine o’clock to see them, taking a few articles of tinware as a reminder of what the visit meant.
They were taken completely by surprise but enjoyed the visit nonetheless.
Two or three hours were spent in conversation, card playing and swing away refreshments.
Mr. and Mrs. Frame hope to meet the same crowd on the occasion of their diamond wedding sixty-five years hence.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 7, 1921: Latest advices received in Salida are that the main line from Salida to Denver on the D.&R.G. will be opened in ten days.
All available equipment and workmen are reconstructing the road.
The waters have receded in Pueblo and the removal of the debris, which is fifty to one hundred feet high in the Pueblo yards, is under way.
An automobile road has been opened to Pueblo from Colorado Springs and another road is being opened up to Trinidad.
The telegraph wires to Denver were connected yesterday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 8, 1946: The Rainbow Roller Rink, formerly owned by R. Calhoun, was sold to H. Rentz of Texas.
Rentz is the present owner of another rink which is located in Texas. It is a portable type rink also. After managing the rink personally for a week, Rentz will turn over the management to W.C. Lyons.
In the near future a new schedule will be introduced catering to parties and with special events added in the skating sessions.
The new management intends to follow Calhoun’s plan to keep the rink open all summer..
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1971: Community meetings on a draft of an urban renewal plan will probably be held within a month, Ted Jacobs, chairman of the urban renewal authority said today.
Floyd H. Tanaka, the planner hired by city council, May 17, signed a contract with the city last Thursday, Jacobs said. The planner had already done some preliminary work on Salida urban renewal, and told Jacobs he would begin immediately to work up a draft proposal.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1996: Five pumper trucks from the CCFPD responded to a fire across U.S. 285 from the Centerville Pit Stop, Tuesday, which was likely started by a cigarette butt thrown from the window of a passing vehicle.
The fire spread rapidly down the embankment and about 1,000 feet south along the highway by strong winds. It took the responding fire crews about 20 minutes to control the fire. An irrigation ditch at the edge of the pasture owned by George Wilson helped stem the spread of the fire to the east.
