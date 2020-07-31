Scott and Cassie Hatcher of Howard are the parents of a daughter, Astra Rae Hatcher.
She was born at 10:54 a.m. July 14, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Astra has a sister, Bailey, 2.
Her grandparents are Frances Scott of Colorado Springs, and Bill and Judy Ricks of Ogden, Utah.
Great-grandparents are Betty Briney of Merced, California, Lynndale Hatcher of Pampa, Texas, and Elfreda Scott of Grand Junction.
