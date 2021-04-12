140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 16, 1881: J.W. Ohmertz and J.G. Steward, in working a placer claim, located on the Arkansas river about six miles above Salida, had occasion to run a ditch from Squaw creek and through this ditch discovered come coarse gold which led them to prospect Squaw creek gulch.
The showing was so good that they, with two others, immediately located a claim of sixty acres, calling it the Gold Nugget Placer Claim.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 15, 1921: Salida is facing about on the road to prosperity after having had only a slight touch of the depression which other parts of the country have felt for six months.
Most of those out of employment had savings to fall back on and the situation did not become acute here.
Also Salida did not have any idle men until January 1 and there were only a few at this time, the number gradually increasing until April 1.
A few men have been reemployed at the shops and more are soon to be employed, according to what is considered a well founded rumor from Denver.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 13, 1946: The Colorado Fluorspar Mines, Inc., and the U.S. Fluorspar Mining Company have signed contracts with Dist. 50 U.M.W., giving their employes a blanket wage increase of 10 cents per hour.
The Colorado Mines pact retains the maintenance of membership clause, the checkoff, improved grievance machinery and improved plan for computing overtime on a holiday week-end.
Representing the local were Hugo Bryan and William Disney.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 12, 1971: Douglas F. Madden, a 61-year-old Salida brakeman injured in a train derailment last Wednesday, was reported in fair condition today at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Hospital spokesmen said forecast for his recovery was favorable.
Madden suffered fractured ribs and a crushed leg, which was amputated, after a freight train derailed at Gilman, Colo.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 15, 1996: Dr. Leo Leonardi isn’t running for re-election to the Board of Directors of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he showed up there anyway.
After attending board meetings regularly the third Tuesday of each month for 34 years, showing up at the hospital’s conference room is almost automatic.
Leonardi had seen the hospital through three name changes (Denver & Rio Grande Hospital, Salida Hospital and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center), and six remodelings, two of them major renovations.
When he first took a seat on the board, in 1962, it was the Denver & Rio Grande Hospital.
“The railroad appointed me as a representative for Salida,” Leonardi said.
Purchase of the hospital from the railroad was probably the highlight of his career.
“At the time we bought the hospital, the total cost was $180,000” he said. “We also acquired about $95,000 in accounts receivable, most of which was collectable, so by today’s standards, that was a great purchase.”
