140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 25, 1880: Friday evening the fun loving people of Salida and Cleora congregated at the residence of William Bale, for the purpose of tipping the fantastic toe and having a general good time. Good music was engaged for the occasion and the ball opened at half-past eight o’clock and continued until twelve, when the guests were invited to partake of a most bountiful repast, prepared at the hands of the most amiable hostess and daughter After supper the dancing continued until the wee small hours on morning, when the guests departed to their respective homes, thoroughly convinced that they had had a most enjoyable time, and would only be too glad to repeat at some future time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 21, 1920: While playing with a percussion cap near the Little River at 8 o’clock Saturday night, Clifford Binns, aged 12 years, caused the cap to explode and he was badly hurt in the explosion.
The thumb and forefinger of his left had were blown off at the joint, the next finger was badly cut, his right hand was badly lacerated and his face was cut in several places. After the accident he ran to his home at 637 E street. He was taken to the D. & R.G. hospital.
The boy had found the percussion cap and, knowing what it was without realizing the danger, he took it out to the river bank to explode it. He struck the cap with a rock.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 22, 1945: The Rev. John S. George, pastor of the Salida Christian Church, announced this week that the church had recently made the last payment on the indebtedness.
The pastor and congregation are planning a mortgage burning ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 30.
About ten years ago the Christian Church was destroyed by fire. The present structure, at the corner of Fourth and D streets, was dedicated in May 1938, but with several thousand dollars of indebtedness. This has now been entirely repaid.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 22, 1970: A Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad train hit a rock and derailed in Browns Canyon at 7:30 a.m. this morning.
No one was injured, though ten cars stacked up a distance of 200 feet at the scene, one mile west of Hecla Junction.
Two local men, engineer E.V. “Frosty” Clare of 528 H St., and brakeman Bill McCoy, who live west of Salida, were in a cab which fell under five feet of river water. Clare was taken to the doctor in a state of shock, according to railroad spokesmen.
Three other cars stacked up on their sides by the river.
“It was a bad wreck. We’re lucky no one was hurt,” said the railroad spokesman.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 20, 1995: Kathy Caudill, new owner of Jan’s Candyland on U.S. 50, two doors down from Ted’s Liquor, is holding a grand opening at the candy store 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Cookies and coffee will be served and a prize drawing will be held.
Caudill bought the popular Salida business on July 20 and continues with the same delectable stock of homemade chocolates and sugar free chocolates as the previous owner Jan Meredith, as well as adding a few recipes of her own.
