140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 15, 1881: On the morning of January 13 John Davis, a wagon master on the Denver and Rio Grande at Howard station fatally shot and killed Alfred Powers, an employe of the road.
It seems Davis had been attending a party at Hayden Creek, nine miles below the night before, and returning early in the morning of the shooting a little drunk met Powers at the station and without any provocation struck him over the head with a revolver cutting a deep gash just over the ear.
He then left for home promising to return and finish Powers up. Half an hour later he returned and renewed the attack on Powers drawing his revolver and firing at him.
Powers returned the shot, and both men emptied their guns at each other, Davis dodging behind the doorway for shelter while firing.
The last shot fired by Davis took effect in young Powers’ stomach, and he fell mortally wounded.
Dr. Hallock from this place was immediately summoned to attend the wounded man, but arrived too late to be of any assistance.
Davis immediately after the shooting said, “I have fixed him now,” and turned and fled into the mountains and is still at large. Powers was unmarried, Davis has a wife and six children.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 21, 1921: The Elks Club lived up to its reputation as a provider of high class entertainment last Saturday evening when it introduced Vierra’s Royal Hawaiians.
It was splendid entertainment and, in spite of the short notice of the troop’s coming, the hall was completely filled. The entire net proceeds were put in the charity fund of the lodge.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 19, 1946: The Salida Ski Course at Monarch is ready for its winter job.
The ski tow is operating. Innferno has been made ready and comfortable.
At a meeting of ski enthusiasts this week all arrangements were completed to reopen the course for the winter.
The ski course is in excellent condition for the sport. A big crowd is expected out on Sunday.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 19, 1971: Bill Andreas, 50-year-old superintendent of Salida schools died Monday at 9:45 p.m. in Salida Hospital after suffering a heart attack Sunday, according to the coroner’s report.
Andreas, known for his interest and faith in youth, was superintendent of schools in the R-32-J district here since 1955.
Under his leadership the Salida public schools were practically rebuilt. The present Longfellow Elementary School and Salida High School were rebuilt. Larimer Gym, the school field house and the football stadium were constructed. Kesner Junior High was completely remodeled.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 24, 1996: The Board of Chaffee County Commissioners directed consultants to concentrate efforts on two potential sites for the new county jail, both of them county owned.
The sites under consideration include the Crestone Avenue property, on which the county courthouse and judicial facility are located; and the former county shop property west of Poncha Springs.
