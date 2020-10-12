140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1880: In speaking of the selection of a county seat the Nathrop Press says, “The settlement of this question deeply interests every voter and tax-payer in the county, and they are the ones who have to settle it, and they should try to do it in a manner so effectual that they may not be troubled with it again.
Of the towns contesting for the honor only one can be recipient of it. The idea should be to secure the greatest good to the greatest number, so that when the county buildings shall be erected the question of its removal may never agitate the county again.” That hits Salida to a dot.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 12, 1920: The new Monarch Pass road may be open to travel before winter, according to the supervisor in charge of the work. Only one and one half miles of road are unfinished on this side of the pass and all the work has been done on the other side.
The work is being rushed in the hope of having it done before winter snows drive off the workmen.
The Monarch Pass road will be one of the finest mountain roadways in the world.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 15, 1945: Game Warden Lurton Holman received a bloody nose and a discolored eye in an auto collision Saturday evening at Second and E streets.
Mr. Holman was driving east of Second street, and was turning into E street, looking for a car containing illegally taken deer. It was raining hard. A car driven by Fidelino Rendon was headed south on E street.
The Holman car was hit on the side and turned around. It was badly damaged. The Rendon car was less seriously damaged and the driver escaped injury.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 13, 1970: The Salida High School band and pom pom girls drill team received a II rating (on a five point scale with V being the low rating) in a parade marching festival Saturday at the University of Colorado in Boulder, band director Arlin Buller said today.
The Salida group of 53 band members and pom pom girls traveled via bus to march with 78 other bands, a total of 6,000 high school students from five states.
States represented were Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota. Contestants were judged on playing and marching skills.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1995: Chaffee County is looking forward to local Internet access within the next two weeks, but the abilities of potential users range from rank beginners to experts.
To help folks get acquainted with what while be available, Ken Swinehart of Rocky Mountain Internet and Kevan S. Lyons of Business Solutions Thursday, answering questions.
Lyons and Walt Hall were also busy setting up a computer lab at Custom Business Solutions in preparation for Windows classes to begin Tuesday, Oct. 17.
