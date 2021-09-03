Matthew and Britney Nelson of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Raynn Renee Nelson.
She was born at 5:37 p.m. Aug. 30, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long.
She has a sister, Micaya, 8.
Her grandparents are Tim and Tracie Willburn of Buena Vista, Terry Nelson of Buena Vista and Jody Freeland of Colorado Springs.
Great-grandparents are Dick and Joann Willburn of Buena Vista and Joan Resdoarf of Colorado Springs.
