140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1880: Hot Springs House, C.H. Newcomb, Prop’r, Poncha Springs, Colo.
This house has been enlarged and refurnished with room and beds sufficient to accommodate twenty-five persons. Camping grounds free to all who take day board or wish the use of the baths. Physician convenient at all times for invalids who may be in need of his services. Rates: Board and lodging by the day, $2.00 to $2.50; by the week, $11.00 to $13.00, day board fifty cents a meal or $7.00 a week.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 31, 1920: Salida is on a railroad again. The second section of No. 1 due here Thursday afternoon, arrived at 10:30 o’clock this morning and the other trains behind it are due to arrive before evening.
The washout in the Gorge between Valley and Texas Creek is the worst ever known on the second division. Eighteen washins occurred in two miles besides numerous washouts.
Rocks weighing many tons were piled on top of piles of sand which heaped over the tracks. In several places the debris filled the ricer bed, causing the river to rise twenty feet before it could plow its way through.
Three thousand tourists were stranded in Salida but they were so well taken care of here that those who were traveling for pleasure regretted to leave.
While trains are now running, the road bed is in such condition that it will be many days before it can be restored to normal.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 28, 1945: With six years in the Canon City penitentiary behind him, and his release only 90 days away, Frank Duffy, 40, Denver confidence man, escaped in a stolen auto Sunday night and drove toward Salida. He was missed soon after he escaped from a trusty camp, and Sheriff Emmett Shewalter and Courtesy Patrolman Carl Dowell, were waiting for him at the county line.
Duffy came along in a flat tire and drink. The penitentiary wardens arrived early Sunday morning to take him back to prison.
Duffy was repentant when he sobered.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 1, 1970: The senate refused today to set a deadline for President Nixon to bring home all American troops from Vietnam and elsewhere in Indochina.
The vote was 53-39.
Turned down was a proposal by Sens. Mark O. Hatfield, R-Ore., and George C. McGovern, D- S.D., to cut off all financing of the operations in the Vietnam area by the end of next year – or Feb. 29, 1972, if the President exercises an additional 60-day option.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1995: After “observing and criticizing” government for about a decade as a newsman, Ray James has decided to submit himself to the same treatment.
On Thursday, James took out a petition to be placed on the November ballot as candidate for City Council for Ward 2. He will face incumbent Floyd Cummins.
“Having covered Salida City Council for several years, for KVRH Radio and The Mountain Mail before that, I know that one councilperson cannot have a significant impact by him- or herself.
“What one councilperson can do is to be a significant voice for the people in the ward,” he said.
