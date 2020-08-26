140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1880: We take pleasure in calling attention to the new advertisement in this issue of Messrs. McIntire & Bean. These gentlemen located here when the town was first started for the purpose of selling grain. Afterwards they added a transfer line to their business.
Recently they concluded to add forwarding and commission and in order to meet the wants of many of their customers they opened a house at the other end of the line in Gunnison. Mr. Bean has located to Gunnison to look after their interests on that side of the range.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 24, 1920: Salida’s service men who want financial assistance in order to attend school or college this fall, may avail themselves of the loan offered by the State under an act passed by the last General Assembly.
Honorably discharged soldiers, sailors, marines and army nurses who are citizens of the State, are eligible for the loan which may be in amounts up to $200.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 27, 1945: Harold Donner, 39, Eugene Oregon businessman, set his small Culver plane down at Monarch on the old Monarch road just above the Ming store at 2:15 o’clock Sunday afternoon when he saw that he could not top the mountains. He escaped with scratches on his head and face. The plane was damaged but not too badly. After receiving treatment at the Rio Grande hospital he went to the Palace Hotel.
Donner was flying from Ponca City, Okla., to Eugene. He went over Salida at an altitude less than the mountains and when he reached Monarch he made a forced landing.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 31, 1970: Salida Schools opened doors today for the 1970-1971 school year. A secretary at Kesner Junior High described the first day of registration as “hectic” but school principals said all schools were operating remarkably smoothly.
There was standing room only in Salida High School auditorium this morning as approximately 500 students and 33 teachers tried to cram into the auditorium built for 460.
School Superintendent Bill Andreas said that enrollment figures would not be complete before this afternoon, but that he expected enrollment in the district’s three schools to top 1,600.
“We were just over 1,500 last year,” he said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 24, 1995: Fairplay’s loss is Salida’s gain.
The Mt. Lincoln Montessori School is coming to Salida after closing its doors in Fairplay.
“It will be on an introductory basis,” owner and director Tara Meixsell said. Meixsell said it is her goal to bring the Montessori system of learning to the rural mountain towns of Colorado.
“If there is a lot of interest I’d like to set up a permanent school in Salida, she said.
