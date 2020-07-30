140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 31, 1880: A boy about eighteen or nineteen years old broke into Mr. Roller’s house Friday afternoon while the family were gone to the circus.
Mr. Twitchell went to the house and caught him in the act of rifling the bureau drawers.
The boy ran across the river and up into the hills. Mr. Roller and Deputy Sheriff Mix gave chase and soon corralled him up a tree.
After keeping him in custody a few hours and giving him some good advice they allowed the boy to go free. He gave his name as Charles Roark.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 23, 1920: Storms which swept over the Upper Arkansas valley Saturday and Sunday did considerable damage to roads, ditches and hay crops.
The worst storm occurred Sunday afternoon, when the Walker ditch broke above Nathrop and flooded considerable land.
The ditch was filled up in several places and it will require considerable labor to put it back in repair.
Many of the ranchers had their hay down but they will be able to take care of it with a slight loss unless the rains continue.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 28, 1945: NEW YORK – A B-25 bomber crashed and exploded in the 78th floor of the empire state building today and the upper part of the tallest building in the wold instantly became a blazing inferno for hundreds of office workers perched 1,000 feet above the street.
The plane was lost in a fog when it struck. It broke into a giant, spectacular burst of flame. The explosion rocked midtown Manhattan.
Two hours later the police reported at least 19 dead.
The plane struck the north side of the building, penetrated a wing of the floor, destroyed everything in its path and went out the south wing of the building. Part of it landed on the roof of the 12-story Waldorf building on 33rd street.
Six of the dead were reported to be soldiers, some of whom presumably were members of the plane’s crew of five.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 27, 1970: X-ray facilities beyond compare is the goal being sought today by Salida Hospital, Inc.
That goal is virtually accomplished, with only a few details remaining to be worked out between the hospital board and Butala Construction, the primary contractor, according to Bob Harrison. The cost factor is $25,000.
Today Monroe Ownes, administrator of the hospital since October 25, 1969, mailed the order for equipment in the amount of $56,643. He called the equipment, “The latest thing – none better in the state.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 1, 1995: Citizens for Quality Education is a group formed by community members from the Cotopaxi, Copper Gulch, Coaldale and Howard areas for the purpose of improving the Cotopaxi School facility.
The group is in the process of organizing and welcomes assistance and input form any resident of the Cotopaxi School District..
They are currently conducting a membership drive and are inviting members of the community to join them.
