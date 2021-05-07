140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 7, 1881: It was rumored some weeks ago when Mr. Twitchell went to Colorado Springs that as soon as he was sufficiently recovered his trip would be extended to Boston for the purpose of getting married.
But owing to the fact that he had threatened matrimony so often when talking to his friends, and always failed, there were but few persons who thought he really had designs in that direction.
But now the deed is done, and all of Mr. Twitchells’ friends in Salida, and that includes all of his acquaintances, join in wishing him and his a long, happy and prosperous life.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 13, 1921: N.M. Belwood of the Colorado Wiring company informed The Mail yesterday that he has an offer from a friend in Oklahoma of the gift of a young buffalo bull as a starter for a Salida zoo.
“And I will start off the zoo by donating two eagles, that were captured last year near Cameron Mountain,” said Mr. Belwood. “I have an offer from Kansas City for the two eagles. Other cities have heard about them and are bidding for them. If those cities can pay a price and the express on them, surely Salida can afford to keep them here.”
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 6, 1946: A Plymouth sedan owned by Frank Wilkins and driven by Martin Fear Jr. turned over near the railroad tunnel nine miles east of Salida on Highway 50, at 7:30 o’clock Sunday evening, landing upside down in the river, after hurtling down a high bank.
Other occupants of the car were Frank Wilkins, Milo Carothers and Patricia Van Wey.
According to the officers they were driving toward Salida and lost control of the car as it rounded a curve.
Frank Wilkins sustained a broken rib, cuts and bruises. He is confined to the hospital. Patricia Van Wey, who was also cut and bruised was taken to the hospital for medical attention. She was released this morning.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 10, 1971: A total of 137 dogs received tags and rabies shots at the final dog clinic Saturday morning at the city hall, police chief Harry Cable reports.
This brings the total of dogs that received tags and shots during the city clinics to 275. Another dog clinic and has been held April 27.
City police say a conservative estimate of dogs that are not tagged and have not received shots in Salida numbers about 100 animals. The city does not have an ordinance governing cats, police said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 15, 1996: After meeting with staff in the Salida School District’s three schools last week, the school board’s long-range planning committee has added a fourth choice to its list of options for expansion of the district’s facilities: a new middle school building for grades five through eight.
Committee chairperson Tom Massey said he heard input at the meetings with school staff, and said the new middle school option seemed to be the best option coming out of those discussions.
Massey said he thought it was the best choice because it would solve several problems with only one facility, instead of asking to make changes at more than one school.
