140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1882: The brakeman Brooks, who had his shoulder dislocated by the smash up beyond Marshall pass Monday night, was brought to Salida on yesterday evening’s train from Gunnison.
Dr. Underhill, who was called in by the railroad company, put the shoulder in proper position, and Mr. Brooks will probably be alright in a short time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 17, 1922: Mrs. H.D. Smith was painfully injured Tuesday afternoon, when she tripped on a high joint in the sidewalk near sixth and E streets and was thrown on her face.
Both of her eyes were blacked, her nose was bruised, her right arm was wrenched and two of her ribs broken.
She was bleeding profusely from the nose and was helped to her home by a passing teamster.
She will be laid up for several days.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 14, 1947: Thomas J. Carlin, conductor on the Narrow Gauge made his last trip on his railroad run Saturday, and retired after forty-seven years of railroad service.
He has sold his home at 343 E. Third St. to Walter Madison, retired cattleman of Villa Grove, who will make his home here. Mr. and Mrs. Carlin will leave about March 1 for Huntington Park, California, where they will make their home.
Mr. Carlin, who is widely known and popular, entered the service of the Rio Grande railroad on April 1, 1900, in the Bridges and Building department.
He assisted in the building of the North Fork branch, Delta to Somerset, in 1902.
He worked for the Moffat road in the BB&B department from July 1903 to Feb. 1904 when he returned to the Rio Grande.
He entered the train service at Salida on Sept. 1, 1905, and at the time of his retirement was the oldest conductor in seniority on the Narrow Gauge excepting Roy Sloan.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1972: This weekend the Heart of the Rockies Snowmobile Association, a nonprofit Salida corporation, will stage the first annual snowmobile and sled dog competition in this area.
Weekend events at Monarch Park near the Madonna mine will feature snowmobile and dog sled races for all ages, men, women and children as well as related events such as moonlight snowmobile cruise up Middle Fork and a snowmobile dance Saturday night.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1997: A few short months ago Reno spent her afternoons cruising the alleys in Salida.
At night she would huddle next to a building to keep warm – that is until she met Tom Phillips.
Around Thanksgiving Reno ventured into Real American Actionwear on F Street, and she has lived in the store ever since.
Reno is a black female cat that was abandoned last fall.
Phillips, the store manager, took her in, but wants her to find a better home than in a retail store. “She is a great cat and I just think it’s time to find her a good home,” he said.
Reno gets a lot of attention from the employees at the store and she has put on some weight since Thanksgiving.
Phillips is looking for someone to adopt Reno.
