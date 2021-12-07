140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 10, 1881: Last Monday evening Richard Radcliff, a ranchman or cow-boy living near Poncha Springs, was in Salida and concluded to have a little fun.
His first move was to fill himself full of benzine, and then he tried firing off his gun.
Marshal Stingley took his gun away from him.
Subsequently he made an assault on the marshal, for which he was lodged in the cooler.
The next morning Radcliff was taken before justice Hawkins on two charges. The first charge was discharging firearms within the corporate limits of Salida, for which the justice drew on him for fifty dollars.
The second charge was resisting an officer, for which a further draft of ten dollars was made, the total expense of his little frolic, including the costs of the case, being sixty-five dollars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 9, 1921: The board of county commissioners last Monday voted to appropriate $10,000.00 toward the Ute trail highway, which not only makes a shorter route to Denver but provides a better outlet for the granite quarries and for the people of the South Park.
The commissioners also appointed a committee to go with a committee from the Salida Commercial club to the meeting of the State Highway commission in Denver at their December meeting to request that the state contribute $10,000 to the project.
The granite quarries have contributed $10,000 and a committee is now soliciting another fund of $10,000 among the citizens of Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 9, 1946: The C.F. & I. Limestone Quarry at Monarch resumed operations this morning.
It was closed Saturday noon because of the coal strike and lost only one half shift.
The Colorado fluorspar mine at Brown’s Canyon, which closed last week, also because of the freight embargo, will resume operations Thursday.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 9, 1971: Sheriff C.E. Berry has reported the theft of skis valued at $250 at Monarch Ski Lodge Saturday.
The theft was reported by Thomas E. Stites of Colorado Springs.
The skis were taken from the front of the lodge.
A parking lot check revealed similar skis locked in a vehicle bearing Pueblo license plates.
Investigation showed Stites’ name on the underside of the skis.
Officers awaited the return of the driver. An 18-year-old boy and girl were questioned and admitted the theft.
Stites did not press charges.
Sheriff Berry emphasized that the ski area is closely patrolled and theft of an item valued at $50 or more is a felony punishable by a prison sentence.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 7, 1996: The Tennessee pass railroad corridor from Cañon City to Sage could become “one of the nation’s most spectacular long-distance trails,” according to a recently released feasibility study.
The study concluded that the 178-mile corridor should be converted to trail use if no viable real operator is found to replace the newly merged Union Pacific Railroad.
