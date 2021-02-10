140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 12, 1881: A very entertaining feature of the church sociable this week was the introduction of a set of novel and decidedly original tableaux.
A former member of the St. Louis merchants exchange and our worthy mayor gave an excellent illustration of “how money makes the mare go.”
The representation of “a modern woman banging her heir” – she had him across her lap dusting his pants with an old slipper, was a vigorous piece of acting on the part of the heir and loudly encored by the little folks present.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 11, 1921: Dr. N.F. Cochems was among the missing Sunday night while a posse of twenty-five ranchmen headed by Dr. Shaffer and Hol Coleman of the Coleman ranch scoured the hills in a snow storm in search of him. They abandoned the search at midnight but were up early in the morning to continue the search.
Dr. Cochems returned to Cotopaxi before the posse started out the second time. He said he had been trailing a mountain lion and was seven miles from town when the blizzard came up and he took shelter under a projecting rock. He built a fire and remained there for the night.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 11, 1946: Two Salida men, brother-in-laws, were killed last night four miles east of Kenosha pass, when their automobile skidded on an icy road and turned over several times. The accident was not discovered until 1:30 o’clock this morning, several hours elapsing.
S-Sgt. A.J. Gibbons Jr., who was driving the car when they left Salida, was dead when rescuers arrived, and his brother-in-law, Johnnie G. Herman, died on the way to a Denver hospital.
The two men were on their way to Denver to buy a trailer.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 11, 1971: The local Izaak Walton League has condemned excavation of gravel on city land next to the Mt. Shavano Trout Rearing Unit as an “environmental rape”.
Chaffee County work crews have been excavating the gravel for use in paving county roads. Salida mayor Ed Touber said city council authorized the excavation about two years ago.
Touber says council members have talked of eventually converting the area into a lake, which he says would certainly not be an eyesore.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 13, 1996: One of the boys who placed a toy cellular telephone in a window well at the Salida Post Office did it as a prank but never wanted anyone to think the device was a bomb.
Albert Marle III, 14, and his cousin Gary Marle, 15, were called to the Salida Police Department Friday to speak with Chief Darwin Hibbs. The two confessed to having placed the phone in the window.
“It was basically a prank gone bad , said Barbara Marle, Robert’s mother and Gary’s aunt. “They never meant it as a bomb scare. They never meant for it to go as far as it did.”
“We put it up there to make people wonder what it was,” said Gary Marle. “It’s not like we wanted them to think it was a bomb. We weren’t thinking at all about wanting to do that. We just wanted to make people wonder.”
The boys made the rounds after school Monday afternoon apologizing in person to employees at the post office and high school principal Jim Ragan.
