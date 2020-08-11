140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1880: Otto Mears and J. Sabino Espinosa came in from the Los Pinos agency yesterday.
Mr. Mears says the Indians were very much opposed to signing the treaty at first, but finally come to time, and that all were present had signed and others are coming in daily to sign.
Mr. Mears starts for the Southern agency immediately.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 10, 1920: While driving down G street with a spirited team last Wednesday, Ray Robinson jumped from the wagon with two small children and instructed a third child, a nine year old girl also to jump. The girl was slightly injured.
The horses ran away until one fell down and the other horse dragged him.
A stick ran through the body of the prostrate horse, injuring him so badly that he has only a slim chance for recovery.
The team is used in hauling granite from the quarry to Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 9, 1945: If the Japanese war doesn’t hurry up and end, it will be crowded out on Salidans’ minds by the 1945 Football season, according to Coach E. C. “Gov” Gruenler, who was at the high school this week looking over his equipment, getting a list of his players and making plans for the giving out of his equipment and the like preparatory to calling a practice on Sept. 1.
Gruenler will be assisted by George Eichman who has had quite a lot of athletic coaching experience before he came here as junior high principal.
The Spartans should have more than three dozen men in uniform with some likely looking material to be suited up. Some “brand new” jerseys are on hand and it is likely that some new grid pants will replace the last year ones prior to the opening game.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 11, 1970: Charges of conspiracy and forgery against James W. Sparks of Denver were dropped Monday by the district attorney.
Sparks had been held in jail here since he and Linda Williams were apprehended July 22 by local law enforcement officials after allegedly trying to pass a forged Denver check on a local bank.
The case against Miss Williams, also of Denver, has been continued to Sept. 22.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug 11, 1995: Though Salida Hot Springs Swimming pool was closed in January and the first week of February this year, for reconstruction of the hot springs source on Poncha Mountain, revenues actually show a modest increase for the first six months of 1995 over 1994.
Part of the reason that the numbers have kept up with last year’s is a stronger-than- usual showing in May, a month that typically finishes slightly lower than April.
