Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today
Daily AA meetings – Visit http://www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649. Some small group meetings are also reopening. Check website for details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849, with questions.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom. http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228 Contact Lori 303-210-5012 for password.
Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
7 p.m. – Bingo at Salida Elks Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m. Snack bar and dinner available. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Masks will be needed to enter, temperatures will be taken and a roster will be signed.
7:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 1140 I Street. 719-221-5847 for info.
Friday
Daily AA meetings – Visit http://www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649. Some small group meetings also are reopening; check website for details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849, with questions.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 539-3341 for delivery.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom. http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228 Contact Lori 303-210-5012 for password.
5:30 p.m. – OctoberFest dinner for Elks members and guests at the lodge. $8 Dine in and take out. Call for info: 719-539-6976 or 719-530-8410.
6 p.m. – Al-Anon: for information on virtual meetings call 719-221-3025.
Saturday
Daily AA meetings – Visit http://www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m. – One hour community dog walk. Meet at the F Street bridge.
9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom. http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228 Contact Lori 303-210-5012 for password.
5:30 p.m. – Barbecue pulled chicken for Elks members and guests at the lodge. Dine in and take out. Call for price: 719-539-6976 or 719-530-8410.
7:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 1140 I Street. 719-221-5847 for info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.