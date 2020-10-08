140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1880: Gunnison pilgrims are returning by the score.
Parties just in tell us that the higher camps will be pretty well deserted by the first of November.
Many of these returning pilgrims will stop in Salida this winter and will prospect the hills hereabout for gold, silver and precious stones.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 8, 1920: Thirty miners will be put to work this week at the Monarch-Madonna mine at Monarch, the company having arranged to resume operations on a larger scale. Warren E. Burton is manager. The men will be employed in three shifts.
A shaft is to be sunk to develop the ore bodies at a lower level in the mine. The news that the mine will put on a large force was received joyfully in Monarch, as it will add considerably to the population of that camp.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 8, 1945: Joe Barejo was arrested Saturday by Sheriff Emmett Shewalter and Chief Julius Masters, following the discovery of the dead body of his mother, Mrs. Dora Maestas, in her home on West Front street. Marks on the woman’s throat, indicated to the sheriff that she had been choked to death. A belt work by Barejo was examined and, the police say, it appears to fit the marks.
Mrs. Maestas was last seen alive by neighbors, at 7 o’clock Friday evening, when she went down to First street, to coax her son home. The police say he had been drinking heavily.
Late Saturday morning Barejo reported to Sally Royal, who is a neighbor, that his mother was unconscious. She notified Lee Craig, who in turn , called the sheriff.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1970: The new owners of Monarch Ski-Doo Center, Harold Pfingston and Charles Orr, have scheduled an open house and grand opening this weekend. Refreshments and door prizes are on the two-day program.
Pfingston and Orr purchased the business this year and will be showing the full line with some 12 to 15 machines on display, along with other allied equipment. The business is located at 404 East Rainbow Blvd.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1995: “This is the first, and probably last, opportunity this community will have to have an 18-hole-golf course,” Bob Rush of the Salida Golf Club told members of Salida Sertoma Club at the Oct. 4 meeting at El Palacio Restaurant.
Rush said it was his hope the people of the community would support the upcoming election to allow the city to expand the course from the present nine holes to a full size 18-hole course.
Rush provided a brief history of Salida’s golf course which was organized in 1926 by his father William Rush, Dr. Ostrum and Pat Patterson, among others.
