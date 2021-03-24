140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1881: A Kansas paper says that hugging parties are all the rage in that state, prices ranging as follows:
Girls under sixteen years, twenty-five cents; from sixteen to twenty, fifty cents; another man’s wife, one dollar; old maids, three cents each or two for a nickel.
It would be advisable for some of those old maids to come to Colorado where they would command a much higher price.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 29, 1921: A very interesting meeting was held Friday evening at the Poncha Springs school by the patrons and taxpayers of that district and of the Valley View district, the main issue being the consolidation of schools.
Professor Shriber of the Colorado Agricultural college explained the benefits of the consolidated school and told of those already in operation. His talk was illustrated with a number of slides.
An interesting discussion followed in which those present were unanimous in opposing the movement. Much objection was raised to higher taxes especially at this time.
The Poncha people are satisfied with their school as they have competent teachers and they are gradually adding to the equipment of their school. Their desire is to make better their own school and raise its standard.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 19, 1946: Edwin Cummer of Kansas City, Mo., accompanied by his wife and daughter Nina, aged ten years, has arrived in Salida to open a Kaiser-Frazier auto agency and garage in the former Salida Auto Co. building. He is a brother of R.E. Cummer of the Salida Supply Co., Firestone dealer.
Mrs. A.B. Goddard, former owner of the building, plans to visit indefinitely in Denver. Mr. Cummer and family will occupy the apartment over the garage when permission is obtained.
Mr. Cummer plans to begin the remodeling of the garage and sales rooms in a few days. He is an experienced automobile man.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 22, 1971: John Woodard, a rancher who lives near Saguache, woke up Saturday morning to a startling and grisly surprise. One of his cows had given birth to a two-headed calf.
Even more surprising is the fact that it was still alive, and still was this morning.
In a phone interview with the Mountain Mail Woodard said that he had given the freak animal to Colorado State University in Ft. Collins.
The heifer, born about 9 a.m. Saturday, is unable to stand and nurse, so Woodward had been bottle-feeding her to keep her alive.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 22, 1996: Elephant Rock Dam was rejected by Colorado Springs as an option for its water delivery system Wednesday.
Citizen concerns regarding environmental impact and opposition to Upper Arkansas River communities were among the things Colorado Springs City Council considered in its adoption of a long-range water resource plan Wednesday.
A news release from the city, distributed to the news media Thursday, stated the Colorado Springs plan is based upon the preferred southern delivery option; in other words, enlargement of Pueblo Reservoir and construction of a pipeline from there to Colorado Springs.
