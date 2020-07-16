140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1880:
Kirber creek has been receiving considerable attention from our citizens lately. On Monday a party of about a dozen left for that point, and nearly every day since there has been some departures.
From parties who have returned we learn that two towns have been located, one caller Kirberville and the other Bonanza City.
The parties who have located Kirberville sell lots at fifty dollars and upwards, while in Bonanza it is a free pitch in.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 16, 1920: Chaffee County must refund to the D. & R.G. hospital the taxes paid for the year 1913, according to a decision handed down this week by Judge Cooper of the district court.
The hospital association paid the taxes under protest, declaring the property if conducted by a charitable organization that is exempt from taxation.
The ruling applied to 1913 only but it will hold for all subsequent years as well and will amount to about $5,500 that will have to be refunded if the supreme court upholds the decision.
It was understood at the time the case was brought to court that the losing side would take it to the supreme court for final decision. It may be several years before the case is finally reached by the higher court.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 16, 1945:Hope for the success of the rising generation of Americans has boomed in the market. A crowd of Salida kids, 10 to 12 years old, have developed their own wartime industry, which should be good for at least a year after the Japs have been licked.
About fifty boys meet all the troop trains which pass through Salida in the daytime. They have home made trays or boxes filled with candy bars or Coke. During the ten to twenty minute stop the little merchants sell out completely. Profits? Ten to fifteen dollars for the best salesmen.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 20, 1970: Basketball will reign as king in Salida Tuesday evening. Four teams of Olympic basketballers will be competing at 8 p.m. in Salida Field House with the youth of the city to be the local beneficiaries.
The best amateur roundballers in the nation will be on hand for the competition. From the competitors here Tuesday will be selected 12 to play 14 games overseas. The 12 selected from the four games playing the local double header will play ten games in Russia, two in Poland and two in Denmark.
Proceeds will be split down the middle with the U.S. Olympic Committee and the three local service clubs heading up the playground equipment project..
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 14, 1995: For the third time this season, the Arkansas River reached a new peak in Chaffee County running 6,000 cubic feet per second at Hecla Junction north of Salida Thursday morning.
The succession of peak flows, starting June 18 during FIBArk, caught water officials and users by surprise.
Most officials said in June the Arkansas “probably” peaked, but some said a second peak might be in the offing. No one, however, predicted three peaks.
The peak flows came about as a result of record late spring snowpack levels coupled with rain in June along with warmer temperatures and then this week releases from upstream reservoirs along with a stretch of week-long hot weather.
