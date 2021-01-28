140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 22, 1881: About eight inches of snow fell in the valley at this point early in the week.
A couple of sleighs were out Tuesday and one of them containing some young ladies in a crockery crate driven by Mr. Twitchell, when rounding the corner in front of this office gracefully careened over on its side spilling the occupants of the crate out into the “beautiful”.
The horse becoming detached kept on at an even gait as though nothing had happened.
These were the first sleighs ever seen on our streets and the attracted considerable attention.
Brace ‘er up Mr. T. and try it again.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 28, 1921: Frank Teel Patterson, 3 years old was attacked by a Rhode Island Red rooster yesterday, the fowl getting the best of the fracas until Mr. Patterson came to the rescue with a shovel. The child received several gashes about the face as a result of the rooster’s activity with spurs and beak.
After Mr. Patterson had rescued the boy he captured the rooster and cut his throat with a pocket knife.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 29, 1946: Joe. L. Barrego pleaded guilty yesterday in district court to second degree murder, and was sentenced to the state penitentiary for thirty to 35 years by District Judge Blount. He was accused of strangling his mother, Mrs. Dora Maestas, on last Oct. 5. He will be taken to the penitentiary this week.
Frank Townley pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to six months and sixteen days in the county jail, but since he has been in the county jail that long, his sentence terminated yesterday, and he was released.
He was accused of stabbing Mrs. Dave Lujan during an argument in a restaurant.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 22, 1971: About 500 persons paid their last respects to Bill Andreas, superintendent of Salida schools at his funeral Thursday afternoon.
His friends poured into the Salida High School Auditorium where the Rev. Al Edlund gave the invocation and scripture reading from Romans. The Rev. Dick Lawson gave the eulogy.
The last rites of Elkdom were conferred by Past Exalted Rulers, Sam DeLeo, Ted Judge, Stan Hagge, Harry Cable, Ken Crisman, Wallace Koster, all of Salida, and Milton Smith, of Colorado Springs.
A total of 60-cars joined the procession to Fairview Cemetery where the body was buried.
Mr. Andreas was 50 years old when he died Monday following a heart attack. He was superintendent of schools in the R-32-J district here since 1955.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 30, 1996: Brad Craig of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Patrol presented John, Michael and Shane Nay with certificates of award commending them for “staying put.”
The boys, who were caught by darkness as they hiked on the Ute Trail Nov. 25, stoked a signal fire and bedded down for the night instead of wandering around in the dark and taking the risk of becoming lost further.
“What they did was textbook. It was exactly right,” said patrolman Chris Bove. “We want to make an example of them as what you should do if you get lost in the mountains.”
Patrol members were able to locate the boys by having a man at the golf course who could see their fire and guide rescuers, who were flashing a searchlight to the boys’ location.
