Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch.
The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations and comparisons of the area then and now.
Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch.
Access this and other virtual exhibits at https://www.mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
Thur., Oct. 29
Salida
7 p.m. — A cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen’s album, “Western Stars” will be shown at the Salida SteamPlant. Film is rated PG. Tickets are $9 and must be purchased online at https://salidasteamplant.com/.
Seating capacity in the theater is greatly reduced and seating options are spaced out appropriately to ensure safe distancing measures are followed. Face coverings are required inside of the venue. No food or beverage concessions will be available.
Fri., Oct. 30
Buena Vista
10-11 a.m. — Destination Story Time with the Buena Vista Public Library. The library will visit a different destination each week.
7-9:30 p.m. — Friday Night Bingo at the American Legion Post 55, 338 N. Railroad Ave. COVID-19 rules will be followed. No dinner will be served, but should have drinks and popcorn.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Salida
4-6 p.m. – Salida Rec will host a Pumpkin Painting Party at Alpine Park. Pumpkins and decorations will be provided on a first come first serve basis as long as supplies last. Free.
Sat., Oct. 31
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Salida
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
Mon., Nov. 2
Buena Vista
11 a.m.-noon – Buena Vista Middle and High School Ribbon Cutting ceremony. The ceremony will take place at the Buena Vista High School gymnasium, 559 Railroad.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
