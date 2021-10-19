Rachel Hoch and West Chambless of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Wren Wilder Chambless.
She was born at 11:17 p.m. Oct. 4, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20½ inches long.
Her grandparents are Doug and Genie Hoch of Fremont, Ohio, and Dave Chambless, David Pinson and Edith Waller, all of Atlanta, Georgia.
Great-grandparents are Violet Fredrick of Fort Meade, Florida, and Martha Pinson of Rome, Georgia.
