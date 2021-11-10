140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 1881: Miss Kate Thorn, who was to have given an entertainment in the church Thursday night, arrived by Thursday morning’s train from Cañon City.
The people of Cañon City speak in the highest terms of her readings.
The deep snow rendered it necessary to postpone her reading in Salida.
Unless something turns up to prevent, she will appear in the church next Tuesday night.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 14, 1921: Salida celebrated Armistice day last Friday in a manner in keeping with the spirit of the American Legion and the men who fought in the World War.
A pretty program at the Opera House was attended by a crowd that filled every seat. Miss Helen Mosgrove read her poem, “Armistice,” which recently won the state prize offered by the State Federation of Women’s Clubs.
The rendition of her poem was excellent and was highly appreciated by the audience.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 12, 1946: Mrs. Amanda M. Shewalter, a pioneer resident of Salida, died at 11:15 p.m. Sunday night at her home.
Although 92 years old, Mrs. Shewalter had enjoyed good health until about two months ago when she suffered a slight stroke, followed by complications which caused her death.
She had been a resident of this community for 67 years.
Mrs. Shewalter was born near Memphis, Mo., February 3, 1854.
She was married to Charles B. Shewalter May 4, 1873, in Warrensburg, Mo.
To this union were born four sons and two daughters.
The family came to Colorado in 1879, first settling in Cleora on December 23, then moving to Salida, then to Poncha Springs.
In 1883 they moved to a ranch near Alder where they resided until 1927 when they moved to their present home at 246 I Street.
It took three days to make their first journey from Cañon City to Cleora by wagon.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 10, 1971: Two Pueblo men were arrested by local Game, Fish and Parks Officer Ken Wagner for investigation of charges of rustling and butchering a beef animal.
Wagner was patrolling Colo. 9 northwest of Cañon City about 10:30 p.m. last Thursday after receiving a report of an elk killing in the Gribble Park area.
The pair, Jerry Anthony Lopez and James Pacheco, both 20, reportedly attempted to elude authorities, but Wagner gave chase.
Upon stopping the vehicle a search of the trunk revealed a beef carcass.
The beef was a registered Hereford heifer belonging to Gene Proctor.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 14, 1996: After months of negotiations, the sale of Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area to a Santa Monica, Calif.-based resort partnership is final.
The new owners, Ski Monarch LLC, paid $6,780,000 for the resort, according to the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office.
Included in the sale were the actual ski area, Monarch Mountain Lodge, Monarch scenic tram, Heart of the Rockies Campground and the Madonna mine and surrounding property on Monarch Pass.
“We are pleased to announce this purchase,” Goodwin Gaw, managing partner of Ski Monarch LLC, said in a company press release. “We look forward to the future of Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.