140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1880: H.C. Thompson, one of the owners of the Forest Queen mine, and Mr. Rundtlett, mining operator, Ruby, passed through Salida yesterday on their way to Silver Cliff.
While on their way out they heard that Hillerton and Tin Cup were completely blockaded by snow and only a week’s supply of provisions on hand.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 15, 1920: The Salida Women’s Club has purchased the nine room house on G street belonging to Mary Wales of Bloomington, Ill., and occupied until recently by Alex Davidson and family.
The Club will hold its first meeting in the home Saturday, when it will be furnished with chairs, a divan and a new piano. Four or five rooms will be used by the club and the balance of the house will be rented.
The house is well suited to the purposes of the club and is ideally located.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 17, 1945: The city council is considering the purchase of the Camp Hale Field House for use as a municipal building. It is being offered as surplus property and will be sold at a fraction of its cost.
The building is 90 feet by 180 feet, has a heating and ventilating system and hardwood floors. It is constructed of wood.
The building could be used for conventions and larger gatherings and as headquarters for various organizations.
City Clerk Judge informed the council that the building has been offered to the city.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1970: A special grand jury today absolved Ohio National Guardsmen of blame in the fatal shooting of four Kent State University students and indicted 25 students and “agitators” for “deliberate, criminal conduct.”
The grand jury said guards acted in self defense when they fired a volley into a group of students on the Kent State campus last May 4 during a demonstration protesting President Nixon’s decision to widen the war into Cambodia.
The report by the special grand jury differed sharply with the report issued by the President’s Commission on Campus Unrest which held an inquiry into the Kent shootings.
The commission blamed the shootings equally on students and guardsmen and said National Guard troops should never again go on a college campus with loaded weapons. The grand jury, however, endorsed the use of live ammunition by guardsmen when needed.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 18, 1995: Hunting and fishing is high on the list of priorities for retired Salida Dentist Dr. Vic Veltri. Veltri hung up his drill recently, after nearly 40 years of dentistry in Salida.
He began practice here in August 1956, working with Dr. Kelly after graduating from dental college at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
