140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1880: Alpine is lately becoming noted for equestrianism by both sexes. Last Tuesday Mrs. G. performed the double-back act of turning an aerial summersault and being caught before breaking her cerebo-spinal, etc., on the pavement.
A second attempt was made when three riders started out a second time at full speed, Mrs. G. this time coming to a full and sudden stop against the side of a barn, and swore she would either ride or kill him.
The horse still lives and at last accounts all three were sober.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 10, 1920: Mrs. G.R. Munson of Salida has written a song, “Calling For You Always,” which the Riviera Music company, one of the largest publishing houses in the country, has published in a pretty edition.
The music was written by Leo Friendman, well known composer, who already has several hits on the market.
Mrs. Munson has received many compliments since the appearance of the song and she feels assured it will become popular.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 8, 1945: Tokyo announced today that most of Hiroshima had been destroyed completely by a single American bomb Monday, and said that blasted and blistered corpses “too numerous to count” littered the ruins.
“The impact of the bomb was so terrific that practically all living things, human and animal, were literally seared to death by the tremendous heat and pressure generated by the blast,” one Tokyo broadcast said.
American reconnaissance photographs confirmed that four and one-tenth square miles (60 percent of the built up area) of Hiroshima has vanished almost without trace in the world’s greatest explosion. Unofficial American sources estimated Japanese dead and wounded might exceed 100,000.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 10, 1970: Police and firemen are seeking the Street Flushin’ Kid. Three times within four days he has somehow released fire hydrants around town.
The Kid, not armed with a 44 but a hydrant wrench, visited the corner of 15th and K Streets Friday night.
Police noticed the flash flood and notified the fire department. Firemen left for the scene at 10:55 and shut off the water.
Then Friday at 11:55 at Ouray and Pitkin it happened again. And again, today at 7:09 a.m. at 7th and I Streets.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 10, 1995: Herb Smyth of the Salida Fire Department and fellow fireman Doug Bess were painting the whole town red yesterday as they worked on about a dozen hydrants.
“We’re doing the whole town, We’re locating them, taking down the information on what model they are and what kid of flow they have,” Bess said. The caps on the hydrants will then be color coded as to the flow level and model of the hydrant.
