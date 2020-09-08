140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1880: General P.H. Sheridan and escort reached this place last Tuesday morning on their way out from the Los Pinos agency.
During that day and evening the boys had a good time, and the result was that when the escort started on its return to Fort Garland Wednesday about a dozen of them were permitted to walk as a reward for their meritorious conduct the evening before.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 7, 1920: More than one hundred members of the Salida Elks Lodge will spend Thursday in Canon City at the annual state meeting, when a program of unusual interest will be given.
Thousands of Elks will attend from all parts of the state. The Canon City Lodge has made big preparations to entertain the visitors. There will be a parade in which prizes will be awarded for various excellencies. Swimming, baseball, athletic stunts and a boxing contest are among the features offered.
The Salida Elks will leave here early Thursday morning in cars and will remain throughout the day and evening.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 7, 1945: Salida is growing up in the railroad world. It is now on the Union Pacific railroad.
A Union Pacific passenger train, complete with U.P. Engine and coaches, arrived this morning and three more passenger trains are due today.
A washout on the main line of the Union Pacific in Wyoming was the cause of the diversion. Rio Grande train and engine crews are in charge of the movement over the line.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1970: There was no room for pleasure in the discussion which followed a tour of many of the national grounds in this area last week in which prime concern was littler and pollution.
Delegates from the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Colorado State Game, Fish and Parks, members of the Ole Goat organization and others were completely flabbergasted when shown public lands which have been fouled by unthinking citizens.
Main area examined was in the Squaw Creek region and although names on letters, magazines, etc. were found, proving who violated the litter law is another matter.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 8, 1995: Abandonment of the Southern Pacific Transportation Company’s Cañon City-Dotsero line is at least two or three years away, provided the federal Interstate Commerce Commission approved the proposed merger of the SPTC with the Union Pacific.
The merger would give the railroad optional lines to the north and south over which to carry goods now rolling up and down the former Denver & Rio Grande Railroad right-of-way.
