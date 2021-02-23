140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1881: Poncha Springs was the liveliest town in the county last Sunday.
A large number of the railroad graders had just been paid off and they were having a high old carousal.
In some of the saloons they were laying on the floor three deep, with lines extending from the front doors to three blocks away, waiting for their turns for a drink.
Fights were of frequent occurrence and the marshal has just dead loads of fun.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 1, 1921: Leo Laushin was fortunate in finding a doctor on the ground at 7 a.m. today, when he was cut over the forehead in an automobile collision. He was going south on F street and Dr. G.W. Larimer was going east on Fifth street. The two cars met at the crossing.
A wheel was torn off Laushin’s car, the running board was jammed and the windshield broken. Dr. Larimer took Laushin to the D. & R.G. hospital and dressed his injuries. The doctor was not injured and his car was not seriously damaged.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 25, 1946: When Chief of Police Julius Masters spotted a suspicious new tire on a coupe last Friday he started a hunt, which ended in the solution of two Salida burglaries and recovery of most of the loot.
Three boys 16 and 17 years old, are to appear in county court, but since they want to enlist in the armed forces, it is probable that the Y & R Auto Company, victim of the burglaries will not prosecute them.
The man driving the car said he bought the tire off his brother. The brother was located and he said he had bought it from a boy. The boy was located and he said it was given to him by another boy.
When all were added up Chief Masters obtained a confession, he says, that two of the boys entered the Y & R garage through a coal chute on two occasions and stole a tire, two rifles and some cash.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 19, 1971: A box supper and dance open to the public, has been set for tonight, 7 p.m. to 12 p.m., at St. Joseph’s gymnasium by the local Little Britches Rodeo Association at their regular meeting held Thursday night at the Public Service Company.
Ladies attending the event are asked to fix a supper for themselves, their children and the person who purchases their supper. The men then eat with the woman whose supper they have purchased at the auction. Generally, the boxes containing the meals are attractively decorated.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1996: A 35-year-old Colorado Springs man was recovered uninjured from the top of Taylor Pass in Gunnison County Sunday afternoon.
Mike Ruff’s snowmobile was disabled Saturday afternoon when it hit a fence post that was buried in the snow. Ruff, who was well-dressed for the winter conditions, dug a snow cave to keep himself warm during the night on the mountain, and suffered no frostbite or hypothermia, said Gunnison County sheriff’s deputy Bill Sunderlin.
Ruff left to go snowmobiling alone in the Cottonwood Pass area Saturday, telling his wife he would return by 8 p.m. She called Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office when he hadn’t arrived home by midnight, said sheriff’s office dispatcher Tammy Cooper.
Search and rescue snowmobile teams were dispatched from Chaffee and Gunnison counties Sunday morning, as well as a Civil Air Patrol Pilot. The pilot spotted Ruff standing on top of his snowmobile waving to the aircraft at about 9:30 a.m.
