140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 16, 1883: It would be a good idea to take some steps to induce the board of the State capital commissioners to visit Chaffee county with experienced stone workers for the purpose of making a personal and critical examination of the marble quarries.
If those who are directly and personally interested in the quarries do not move in the matter it will be perfectly proper for others to do so.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 12, 1923: While attending Cattle Feeders’ day in Fort Collins recently E.E. Doering purchased a pure bread Percheron stallion colt, 2 years old.
The colt belonged to the State Industrial School in Golden.
Mr. Doering will keep the stallion on his ranch in this county.
There is a scarcity of high grade Percheron stallions in this section of the state.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 7, 1948: Vir James has informed the Chamber of Commerce that the construction permit for his Salida Radio Station has been granted along with approval of the site.
This fact has been published in all Government releases and appeared in the Rocky Mountain News on May 29th.
Mr. James stated he expects actual construction to start in the near future and will proceed as rapidity as possible.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1973: The body of an unidentified man has been found in a pickup camper about one-half of a mile up Poncha Pass from the Jackson Hotel in Poncha Springs.
At presstime today Chaffee County Sheriff’s officers were attempting to identify the dead man and to establish the cause.
They said he could have been dead for as long as four days.
Officers were alerted at mid morning today and upon arrival at a turn off on U.S. Highway 285 they found the body of the victim on a cot in the camper.
The door to the cab of the vehicle was standing open.
They described the body as belonging to a white male, age unknown.
The pickup bore Mississippi license tags. It is a 1960 model, white in color. The camper was reported to be “home made.”
A preliminary investigation indicated there were no outward signs of foul play.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1998: Amy Beaubier is the coordinator for the 1998 “Summer Nights” program for teens aged 15 to 19 at Andreas Field House.
The program will begin from 9 p.m. to midnight Monday and continue Thursdays through Mondays until Aug. 15.
The program is co-sponsored by the City of Salida and the Kids and Kin Foundation for the second year.
“The purpose of the program is to give high school kids a place where they can go and feel welcome,” Beaubier said.
Sports and other activities are part of the program.
Volunteers are needed to help with art, theater, dance and other activities, and donations of equipment such as air hockey and pool tables ares sought.
Equipment will be returned at the end of the season.
