From Fall to Winter
A definite chill is in the fall, crisp air,
The breezy wind leaves the trees so bare.
This morning the mountains were visible to me,
Snow clouds cover them now I see.
Fall has come and it has gone,
Winter looms upon us in the early dawn.
Getting ready for the snow and cold,
Finding our coats and gloves as we see it unfold.
Houses are warm with the first fires going,
The leaves lie lifeless that once were glowing.
Looking outside at the blustery weather,
Makes me glad we are inside together.
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista
