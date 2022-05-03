Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Pasta primavera, spinach salad with egg and light Italian dressing, apple and pear salad with almonds, a plum and garlic bread.
Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, whipped potatoes with gravy, California vegetable medley, pears and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Dijon chicken, brown rice, broccoli florets, tossed vegetable salad, strawberries, raisin nut cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Roasted chicken and a whole wheat roll.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza.
Thursday: Meatball sub sandwich.
Monday: Hot dogs.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken tacos.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich.
Thursday: Chili with cinnamon rolls.
Monday: Cheesy barbecue pork nachos.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken taco soup.
Wednesday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.
Thursday: Pizza.
Monday: Tater “totchos.”
