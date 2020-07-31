Santiago Daniel Ortiz-Rivera celebrated his first birthday April 28, 2020.
He was born April 28, 2019 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo.
His parents are Becky Rivera of Salida and Jacob Ortiz of Pueblo
He has two sisters, Emilina, 6, and Araceli, 3.
His grandparents are Gabriela and Juan Orejel of Salida and Jennese and Brandan Ortiz of Pueblo.
His great-grandparents are Gloria and Alberto Rivera of Okanogan, Washington, Betty Lindemann of Pueblo, Ruby Garcia of Pueblo and Maria and Juan Orejel Tingambato, Michoacan, Mexico .
