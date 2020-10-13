Salida Sunrise Rotary Club will be coordinating Holiday Park this year, the club announced Monday.
Holiday Park is a community tradition and annual event allowing anyone who wants to adopt a Christmas tree at Riverside Park.
These trees can be decorated for businesses, non-profit organizations or individuals who want to remember loved ones.
Proceeds from the park are used to fund scholarships.
Adoption application cards will be sent to all previous participants Friday to encourage participation this year.
Individuals can “Adopt a Tree” by filling out a form found in The Mountain Mail as well.
Additional adoption application cards are also available at the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50 or log on to the Salida Sunrise Rotary website: http://www.salidasunriserotary.org.
Janet Franz and Cecil Rhodes are this year’s coordinators.
Rhodes offered “a huge” thank you to the Sisterhood, “who have created a hugely popular annual event, and they have provided us with tremendous support to help guide us in the planning of this year’s event.”
Anyone with questions about tree adoption can call Julie Richardson at 913-209-3960.
Completed adoption application cards may be mailed back to PO Box 1092, Salida, CO.
Anyone interested in helping as a volunteer, setting up and taking down trees, can call Rhodes at 214-493-8157.
Volunteers will take the trees from the Touber Building to Riverside Park at 9 a.m. Nov. 2.
Volunteers will check the trees to make sure the lights work at 9 a.m. Nov. 3 and 10 a.m. Nov. 4.
“If someone has extra hours and would like to help, we’d appreciate it,” Rhodes said.
This year, Holiday Park will comply with all the Chaffee County Public Health guidelines.
Salida Sunrise Rotary Club offered a special thank you to Altamont Landscaping, Chris Lake of Collegiate Peak Electric, The Mountain Mail, and Salida High School Students for helping with Holiday Park.
Sunrise Rotary has a place for you. Check us out today and serve your community tomorrow.
For more information about Salida Sunrise Rotary Club, go to SalidaSunriseRotary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.