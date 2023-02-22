140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1883: Salida will be three years old next June. She will have three thousand inhabitants by that time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 20, 1923: How many remember how Salida celebrated Washington’s birthday last year?
R.L. Hampson suggests it be celebrated in a similar manner this year.
All that is necessary is a pick or a shovel and a willingness to work. He is asking for volunteers to go up on Tenderfoot road this year again, clean it and extend it as far as possible.
Ladies will not be barred from helping if they bring a rake a long.
The Tenderfoot road will someday be the entrance to a road that will lead from Salida to Denver across the mountains. It will make one of the most picturesque roads in the state.
If it is never extended, the road will always be an attraction to tourists.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 20, 1948: Somebody is trying to break into jail.
State Patrolman Harry Cable found two Chaffee county road signs in a doorway on Front street last night, where they had been placed by someone who removed them from County Road 30 which runs from the Court House through Adobe Park.
One of the signs was pulled out of the earth attached to the iron post. The other was wrenched off the post with a bar.
Patrolman Cable delivered the signs to County Commissioner T.R. O’Haver. The commissioners recently had signs erected on all county roads at a cost of $4.50 each.
Mr. O’Haver is hopping mad. He said that at the next meeting of the commissioners he will urge that a reward be offered for information about the destruction of these signs or any other county signs.
He said that he will urge the vandals be given the limit of punishment.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 22, 1973: The Salida High School metal shop was broken into sometime last night by as yet unknown person or persons and school officials report $102.95 worth of tools and equipment was taken.
A police investigation shows that the building was not forcibly entered, but a padlock on the tool room was broken.
Missing items include a Black & Decker one-inch electric drill, $47.50; one pair of welding goggles, $10; one welding hood, $17; one hacksaw, $13.45; and one box of welding rods, $15.
Police are continuing their investigation of the break-in.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 25, 1998: Plans for the new Nathrop Post Office will land in Chaffee County Commission chambers on steadier ground than they did almost a year ago.
The planning commissioner Tuesday night voted to pass Frank McMurry’s request for a special land use permit on to commissioners with a 4-1 vote of confidence.
The permit would enable the U.S. Postal service to set up a modular building on McMurry’s land to house the new Nathrop Post Office.
The post office is currently located in the Nathrop General Store.
McMurry noted that his three adjacent neighbors back his request.
McMurry said each community should have a post office and pointed out Nathrop has had once since 1937, when his wife’s grandfather helped open one there.
“I believe it’s the only reasonable site to have a post office in Nathrop,” the commissioner said.
