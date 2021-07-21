140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1881: From seventy-five to a hundred and fifty registered packages are received at the Salida Post office every night en route for over the range.
It is as good as a circus to see the postmaster go through the registered pouch and hear his remarks. He finds boots and shoes, carpenter’s tools, liver pads, suits of clothes, brooms, handsaws, bed clothes, in fact everything except boilers and live children.
Such is life in the far west.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 26, 1921: Elks lodge No. 1 of New York City, the mother lodge of Elkdom, will spend two hours in Salida from 2 to 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon as guests of the Salida lodge No. 808.
They left New York June 25 in a train de luxe, spending their time leisurely traveling to the Elks convention at Los Angeles, and the stop at Salida was arranged for three months ago through Exalted Ruler Bozman of the local lodge.
Wherever the lodge has visited it has met with an ovation. There are 150 people in the party. They will have dinner at the Monte Cristo hotel after which they will parade the streets of Salida and then will be taken on a drive to various points of interest.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 23, 1946: The end of the automobile tire famine is now in sight and there should be tires enough for everybody by the end of the year, the National Automobile Dealers’ Association declared today.
“For the last four and a half years, American motorists have been getting nothing but bad news,” the statement declared, “but now assurance comes from the rubber manufacturers’ association that, barring production interruptions such as a shortage of materials like textiles and steal bead-wire, the end of 1946 will see the industry back to normal.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 16, 1971: Two trusties were back at the reformatory after they were picked up in Denver Wednesday. They walked off a fire-fighting detail Monday near Lyons, Warden C. Winston Tanksley told the Mountain Mail.
The pair, Dannis Hutto, 20, of Montrose and Robert R. Bell, 21, Ft. Morgan, told Tanksley that they had walked to Denver from Lyons when a policeman stopped to warn them of hitchhiking on the Valley freeway.
As the policeman was leaving, they confessed that they were reformatory escapees.
When they were returned to the institution they had blisters on their feet and had suffered a loss of weight, Tanksley noted. Two others remained at large including Charles D. Tiller, 21, Denver, who reportedly left with Hutto and Bell. Tiller parted company with the pair between Boulder and Denver, Tanksley said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1996: A small but important piece of habitat southwest of Buena Vista will remain protected for the diversity of wildlife that calls it home, thanks to a conservation partnership and a dedicated landowner.
In a habitat acquisition spearheaded by the Colorado Wildlife Heritage Foundation, several organizations – including the Colorado Division of Wildlife, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for North American Wild Sheep and Great Outdoors Colorado – teamed up to protect the land.
The combined purchase and donation of these 11 acres along Chalk Creek in the Collegiate Peaks area, known as Love Meadows Ranch, benefits four large game species that roam the area – bighorn sheep, mountain goats, mule deer and elk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.