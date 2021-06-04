140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 4, 1881: Mr. A. Garrison of Michigan, stopped at the Hawkins Hotel a few nights ago, and was so forgetful as to leave his pocketbook, containing $1,540, under his pillow.
The chamber-maid found it there and gave it to Mr. Hawkins, and he forwarded the pocket-book and money to Mr. Garrison at Ouray.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 7, 1921: D.J. Kramer, Salida jeweler, the first refugee from train No. 3 to reach Salida, arrived on the Alamosa train yesterday, with a harrowing story of his experiences.
His left foot is in bandages, one of his unlaced shoes having been lost in the water as he climbed to the roof of a coach in the flood.
His foot is cut but he does not know how or when it happened.
Although he spent only six hours in the flood, from 10 o’clock Friday night till 4 o’clock Saturday morning, and was well fed and rested afterwards, he appears as a man recovering from a long sick spell and apparently he has lost weight.
On his arrival in Salida he was surrounded by many friends and he had to tell over and over again the dramatic story of the night in flood.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 13, 1946: A petition, signed by 100 business people in the downtown district, will be presented to the City Council at the next meeting, requesting an ordinance to limit parking to two hours in the business district during business hours. The petition was circulated by B. Bork.
The downtown district will include First, Second and F Streets.
The petitioners believe that if the downtown section affords parking places for visitors it will prove profitable to the city. Also Salida shoppers will find it more convenient to visit the business district, and be within easy carrying distance to the stores where purchases are made.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1971: A strict enforcement of the city ordinance prohibiting bicycle riding on the sidewalks in the downtown area will be undertaken by the Salida Police Department, police chief Harry Cable said. A bicycle may be impounded for five days for the offense.
Cable said the action is being taken since the bicycles interfere with pedestrian traffic in addition to being a safety hazard to the crippled, blind and elderly.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 6, 1996: For the second year in a row, Americorps volunteers have spent time working on community service projects along the Arkansas River.
In the last month, the volunteers focused on revegetating areas along the river, wrapping trees to protect against damage from beavers, planting poles to prevent erosion and building trails to protect the river ecosystem.
At this stage in their service, they are working in conjunction with the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation area and are focusing on the Hecla Junction site.
Not everyone in the area appreciates their efforts. Volunteer Molly Drew said that some of the old-time raft guides in the area have told them they would rather see the area remain undeveloped.
