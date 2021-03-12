140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 12, 1881:On Wednesday of this week J. A. Brockway and another gentleman we’re riding through the hills east of town in search of something. Brockway found something.
While riding downhill at a point where it was so steep that the tale of his mule stood at an elevation of about 45 degrees, he heard a noise behind, and just as he turned to see what it was a large mountain lion made a leap for him.
Fortunately for Mr. Brockway the lion shot over the mark and landed on the side of the mountain several feet below.
For the space of a few brief moments Brockway and the lion looked at each other and then the lion trotted away.
The fellow is lean and hungry Brockway says and he was very sorry that he couldn’t give the poor animal a bite to eat.
The mule was so badly scared that he couldn’t be induced to move for some time.
Suppose some of you chaps who have lost a lion get up a party and hunt this fellow down. We haven’t lost any.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 15, 1921: Leroy Willard and Kenneth Goddard, both 10 years old, were seriously burned with powder Saturday afternoon while playing in back of the D. & R. G. Shops.
The boys found the powder near the roadway and put it into a fire the powder exploded and burned the face of the boys badly and set fire to their clothes. The boys succeeded in beating out the fire on their clothes and walked to the D. & R. G. Hospital where they were given medical attention.
The following day a nurse noticed that one of the boy’s pockets were bulging and she searched them she found two handfuls of powder in the lads pockets. His clothing had burned within two inches of the pocket containing the powder.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 7, 1946: Tom Koenig and Joe Carnegie saw the meteor, which fell late Friday afternoon near Lake City. They said it was the brightest light they had ever seen and that it left a white tail in the sky. Meteors are falling all the time, but are seldom seen in the daytime unless they are unusually bright.
Mr. Koenig and Mr. Carnegie were at the Porco ranch looking over some livestock when they saw the meteor.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1971: With over 150 years of service the American Red Cross, Harriet Alexander, age 89, Blanche Young, age 79, and Bertie Roney, age 90, were recognized in a ceremony this morning at the First Christian Church for over 50 years each in the Red Cross, mostly in Chaffee County.
Harry W. Shade, manager of the Rocky Mountain Division of the Red Cross, headquartered in Denver, presented the three women with pins for their work since World War I in the volunteer organization.
Mrs. Alexander heads service to military families, Mrs. Young has knitted 260 walking cast socks as production chairman and Miss Roney has been chapter treasurer for almost 30 years.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 6, 1996: The population of Salida will increase by over 2,000 on Wednesday, June 19, as The Denver Post Ride the Rockies rolls into town.
Salida has been selected as one of the seven official host communities participating in this year’s tour, scheduled for June 16 to 21.
This will be the fifth time Ride the Rockies has visited Salida in its 11-year history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.