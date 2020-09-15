140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1880: Hot Springs House, Poncha Springs: Some evil minded persons have made it a business to lie about and run down these waters and this house, and for no other reason except that some one else is going to get a cent they can’t stick in their own pocket.
Here is a sample of what they are saying to persons who will give a listening ear: Four ladies came from Colorado Springs for the purpose of trying baths for their health. When they reached your city “or depot at your city,” and alighted from the train they were attacked by these vipers and told as follows:
“If you go to these springs you are liable to die in the bath tub. They faint away and die right in the tub, and you can see the graves all around the springs where they have buried them.”
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 14, 1920: John G, Hollenbeck, vice-president of the First National Bank, died at his home at 3:30 o’clock this morning. He had been ailing for six months and he took to his bed a week ago. Bowel trouble caused his death.
Mr. Hollenbeck was 75 years old and he was the eldest official of the First National Bank. He held many public offices, including the office of mayor of Salida, county treasurer and county superintendent of schools.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 15, 1945: Bernabe Ortega of Penasco, N.M. jumped off train No. 2 at the Salida station Wednesday afternoon, dashed through the Railway Express office and across the driveway to the river. He jumped into the river. When Special Agent Rutledge and patrolmen Mundlein and Morrison fished him out, Ortega declared he was on fire inside.
He is being held at police headquarters for investigation into his sanity.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 15, 1970: The roofs were white and car windshields were coated. It meant the end of the tomatoes, and many of the flowers.
It was the first hard frost of the season in Salida and signals the full arrival of Fall.
Despite the fact that the first real frost always brings a little sadness to those who treasure the short Rocky Mountain Summers, it does have its compensations, for as one local man said,
“We should have known it was coming when the storm that messed up the weekend moved out. Generally we have to get over the first frost before we get into the Fall stretch of nice weather. Now we can probably look for sunny skies and warm days the rest of September and much of October if this is a normal year.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 13, 1995: A pair of Salida High School cross-country runners beat out representatives of 34 other teams to return from last weekend’s Lake County meet with 1st-place finishes.
Racing against runners from Class A through 6A, Aaron Blondeau, who won the boys’ B race at Lake County last year, took the step up to A competition in stride, bringing home the gold in 16 minutes, 21.6 seconds.
Freshman Heather Westbrook won the girls’ B race in 23:20.7 in just her second race.
Blondeau’s first-place finish was Salida’s first varsity win at the Lake County meet, and Westbrook was the first Salida girl ever to win a race at the meet.
