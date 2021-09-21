Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Turkey pot pie, peas and carrots, salad with light ranch dressing, an orange, an oatmeal cookie and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, hard-boiled egg, sliced peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Spinach lasagna, seasoned green beans, salad with light Italian dressing, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich.
Wednesday: Burritos.
Thursday: Chicken strips with roasted vegetables.
Monday: Chicken tacos.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup and a grilled cheese sandwich.
Wednesday: Lasagna.
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich.
Monday: Beef fritter and mashed potatoes with gravy.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Nachos with cheese and refried beans.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese and a breadstick.
Thursday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.
Monday: Pizza.
