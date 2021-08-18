140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 13, 1881: Watt still swears by Salida, and has unbounded confidence in its becoming the future great of southern Colorado.
He says he has come to stay, and is arranging things accordingly.
He has some time been all fixed for billiards and pin pool, and has now put in place a No. 1 fifteen ball pool table, besides building in rear of his billiard room, a snug, cozy private room, splendidly furnished and carpeted in which your friend and yourself can retire and have a private chat, and no eavesdropping ears to bother you.
A bell sits on the table, which will summon cold water, cigars and other things if you want them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 16, 1921: Willie Keeler of Montrose, heavyweight boxer, arrived in Salida Saturday seeking a match.
He is on his way to Pueblo for the Labor Day boxing tournament, after which he will go east and take on some of the heavyweights.
He recently boxed Jim Flynn at Montrose and won in the 11th round on a foul.
He beat Jack Carl at Colorado Springs and has met other well known boxers.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 16, 1946: Three young boys captured a man who is charged with attempted assault on a 26-year-old Pueblo girl at 11 o’clock last night.
In response to the screams of Miss Helen Cooper, the three boys, Walter Shearer, 14, Gilbert Trujillo, 13, and Raymond Harvey, 13, crossed the street to the driveway between the Sherman Coffee Shop and the Sherman Hotel.
As they approached they saw a man, whom they assumed was the girl’s companion, run down the street.
When they heard from the excited girl that he had attempted to attack her they started pursuit.
The man ran into the alley below G Street, through the Globe Hotel, down Front Street, through the Victoria Hotel, with the boys close behind.
At this point Gilbert Trujillo caught him in the back with a hard thrown rock which slowed him down; however, he continued to run until he reached Mack’s Cigar Store.
There patrolmen Mundelein and Morrison, who had been called by Raymond Harvey, arrested him.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 11, 1971: A stolen car reported to authorities Sunday night was found Tuesday morning near the top of Poncha pass by Sam Angell, a resident of the area. The car belonged to William Winton of 514 W. Second St.
Angell called the sheriff’s office at 10:14 a.m. to report the find. Angell was hunting for cattle when he spotted the 1959 Plymouth. Authorities said the auto was totally destroyed by fire.
Authorities said that the car had been driven to the scene via the Poncha Loop Road, which is west of U.S. 285 over the south side of Poncha Pass. The car had been driven off the road and into a hollow out of sight.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1996: If there was any doubt the community stands behind Salida Regional Library’s efforts to raise the $150,000 shortfall to construct an addition to the library, it was dispelled Friday at the Mountain Mail’s bake sale.
The sale, to raise money for the addition, raised $361 thanks to the participation of the community, both in contributing baked goods and in purchasing the goodies offered.
Patrick Lee and KVRH radio publicized the event throughout the day.
